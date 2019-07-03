Woodville man missing after groceries and gas can found in water at lake

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Wilkinson County EMA, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and MDWFP have set up a search perimeter in “The Rocks,” an area of Lake Mary.
According to Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell, 66-year-old Wesley Berry of Woodville was reported missing Sunday, though no one has seen him since Tuesday, June 25.
Search crews have reason to suspect he went missing somewhere in Lake Mary.
Director Powell said Berry would often take his boat out on the water and his groceries and gas can were found there recently.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, his boat had not been recovered.
A search and rescue dive team out of Louisiana will be in Wilkinson County Thursday to assist.
