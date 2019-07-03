Woman shoots at suspect during home invasion in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday evening just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers responded to 2400 block of Queensroad Avenue regarding an unknown trouble call.
When they arrived, they found a woman who said that an unknown male assaulted her after forcing her into her home.
A shot was fired by the woman after she grabbed her handgun.
Police say they do not believe the bullet hit the suspect but he was able to take the gun from her before he fled the scene.
The woman was not seriously injured.
The suspect is described only as a black male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a black shirt, red pants and a black knit cap.
Anyone with information about this assault is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
