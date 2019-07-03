Silver Alert issued for missing Gulfport man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Gulfport.
He is 68-year-old Allen Eugene Turner, described as a black male standing six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
Turner was last seen Monday, June 10, 2019 walking in the 1800 block of Campbell Circle in Harrison County wearing blue jeans and a light colored plaid shirt.
Family members say Allen Eugene Turner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Allen Eugene Turner contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.