Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith optimistic about response to installing pumps to deal with flooding

Flood victims say installing pumps could help alleviate months of suffering in high water in the lower Mississippi Delta.
By Maggie Wade | July 2, 2019 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 10:04 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is optimistic about pumps being installed in the lower Mississippi Delta to deal with ongoing flooding.

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says she is just ready to get help to flood victims. (Source: WLBT)
Last month the Senator sent a letter to President Trump asking for approval of temporary pumps to remove some of the flood water. Tuesday she said she is hoping to hear something positive very soon.

Senator Hyde-Smith sent a letter to President Trump in June asking for help with pumps. (Source: WLBT)
In the letter to President Trump, Hyde-Smith said the feds directed the Army Corps of Engineers to do the same thing after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Those who live in flooded areas have been suffering for months, and pleading with officials to install the pumps.

Many who have lost everything to months of flooding are pleading for pumps. (Source: WLBT)
Hyde-Smith said, “The goal is a permanent solution. So, you know, if we don’t get the temporary pumps, if we can use that money toward a permanent goal and a permanent solution then I will be just as good with that. I don’t care what we call them temporary or permanent, I’m just ready to get these people some help.”

Flood victims say pumps would save their property, protect lives and save wildlife in the lower Mississippi Delta. (Source: WLBT)
The Senator did not give a definite time frame on when she expects to hear a decision on installing the pumps.

