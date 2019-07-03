Second suspect arrested in case of missing man found dead behind vacant home in Bolton-area

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made a second arrest in a murder case.
Investigators have charged 18-year-old John McCray IV with accessory after the fact to murder for his alleged involvement in the death of 29-year-old Dewan Fortner.
The 29-year-old was last seen on Monday, February 25, visiting someone in the west Jackson area of the Queens subdivision.
44-year-old Cedric Taylor, a convicted felon, was charged with murder in Fortner’s death. Investigators believe the suspect shot and killed Fortner after the two got into an argument in the Queens subdivision back in March. Taylor is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces life in prison.
McCray remains in custody as he awaits his initial court appearance.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.