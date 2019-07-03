Ronnie Thompson, 30

By C.J. LeMaster | July 3, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 11:40 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ronnie Thompson, a 30-year-old black male, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a domestic incident, according to Jackson police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on Wiggins Road near Gault Street at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said Thompson’s ex-girlfriend shot him in the upper body after a fight.

Paramedics transported Thompson to the hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Officers detained and questioned a woman at the scene who appeared to have been assaulted.

No charges have been filed at this time.

