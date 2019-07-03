Raymond jail conditions are ‘not safe for anybody’

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney Matt Eichelberger met with a client at the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday. It’s definitely not the first time he’s done that, nor will it be the last, but Eichelberger says the detention center is a dangerous place.
“It’s not safe for anybody. The inmates, the guards, the medical staff which aren’t being used enough. It’s just not safe for anybody,” he said.
It’s not safe for attorneys either.
“Earlier this year I was visiting a client in a separate pod, this was back when they would let lawyers go into the pods, and a female guard let two inmates out so they could attack my client and they did so in front of me," he said. 'I was pinned in there.”
Part of the danger is also in the layout as rival gangs are set in neighboring pods. A former Hinds County employee with knowledge of the jail’s workings tells us that under Tyrone Lewis, the Department of Justice came in and told the Sheriff’s Department that they had to integrate the pods, so if they had 10 Vice Lords in a pod, they had to also have 10 Gangster Disciples. Members of the command staff didn’t like that idea, but followed the DOJ’s orders.
“Here over at least the last 6 months, pods A1 and A2 have been Vice Lords and A3 and A4 have been gangster disciples," said Eichelberger. "There’s been warring back and forth between the gangs and that’s what’s going on. At least that’s what went on here on the 28th, that early morning.”
He’s speaking of June 28, when a fight broke out at the jail that forced at least 5 inmates to be transported to the hospital. On Saturday, two more were transported in two separate calls to 911.
Another of Eichelberger’s clients was in the jail at that time. That inmate was in such dire straits as far as the living conditions went that Eichelberger was fighting to get him moved out of Raymond.
“His prosthetic eye has been stolen by other inmates and held at ransom," he said. "It’s been an ongoing saga for him.” The man has since gotten his eye back.
Former county employees tell us that inside the Raymond Jail, the Gangster Disciples usually control more money, while there are more people involved with the Vice Lords. That leads to power struggles on multiple levels.
Sheriff Victor Mason and his top staff have not returned calls and texts from WLBT since the fighting started, nor have they addressed the gang situation inside the jail.
Officer Brandon Standifer, a jail guard, is accused of providing inmates with keys to the housing unit. Inmates were able to unlock cell doors and get into restricted areas of the jail that could have led to the possibility of inmates escaping.
Standifer is being held at the Raymond Detention Center, in the same population in which he handed out those keys.
Eichelberger told us that, to his knowledge, there had been SWAT teams at the jail again on Tuesday morning.
“They came in with batons and it’s my understanding they kind of indiscriminately beat everyone in A pod. My client, he had injuries I was able to witness myself with my own eyes. He’s got a very swollen hand and a knot on his head.”
We are awaiting information from several agencies as to whether they were on the scene today or not.
