PHOTOS RELEASED: JPD searching for three suspects wanted in armed carjacking

By Josh Carter | July 3, 2019 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to an armed carjacking.

Reginald Chaney, Deonta Branch and Simeon Rolle, all 18-years-old, are wanted after stealing a black Hyundai Sonata Sport Sunday afternoon.

Reginald Chaney (Source: Jackson Police Dept.)
Deonta Branch (Source: Jackson Police Dept.)
Simeon Rolle (Source: Jackson Police Dept.)
The carjacking occurred on Cohea Street near State Street.

Sergeant Holmes with the Jackson Police Department said that the Hyundai has since been recovered.

If you know where any of the suspects are, you are asked to call Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

