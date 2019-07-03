JPD searching for two men who robbed, carjacked man during home invasion

By China Lee | July 3, 2019 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 4:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the 900 block of Salem Street just before 3 p.m.

A man was assaulted by two armed male suspects who entered the home.

The suspects took cash and a car before running away.

The victim suffered moderate injuries during the ordeal.

The victim’s vehicle that was taken was a gray 2014 Mazda truck. The tag info is not currently available.

If you have any information that can help police, call JPD or Crimestoppers (601) 355-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

