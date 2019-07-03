JPD searching for two men who robbed, carjacked man during home invasion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the 900 block of Salem Street just before 3 p.m.
A man was assaulted by two armed male suspects who entered the home.
The suspects took cash and a car before running away.
The victim suffered moderate injuries during the ordeal.
The victim’s vehicle that was taken was a gray 2014 Mazda truck. The tag info is not currently available.
If you have any information that can help police, call JPD or Crimestoppers (601) 355-TIPS.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.