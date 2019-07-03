First Alert Forecast: scattered storms Wednesday; hot, muggy Thursday

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will move across the region through Wednesday afternoon, offering a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Outside of that, expect highs to top out amid partly sunny skies near 90°. Storms that develop will likely have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Most fizzle before midnight as temperatures ease into the 70s for another night.
4TH OF JULY: Expect ‘hot as a firecracker’ weather through Thursday as high pressure build over the region through the latter part of the week. Highs will push toward the lower to, a few, middle 90s, but humidity levels will bring ‘feels like’ temps between 99 - 103°. There is a small chance of a cooling storm but many and most will stay dry through the day and for any outdoor activities.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will expand over the southeast through the remainder of the week. The heat cranks up through the upcoming weekend with heat stress levels pushing the 110° mark Friday and Saturday afternoons. A slightly better chance for cooling storms return by late Sunday and into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
