Federal government to retry case against border activist Scott Warren Nov. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The federal government will retry Arizona border activist Scott Warren on charges of harboring immigrants, according to No More Deaths.
The government on Tuesday, July 2, announced its decision to dismiss charges of conspiracy.
No More Deaths, a humanitarian aid group, said Warren’s new trial will begin Nov. 12.
Warren’s first federal trial ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, June 11.
He has been accused of harboring immigrants and is facing felony charges. The jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict so the judge declared a mistrial. Warren could have faced up to 20 years in prison had he been convicted.
Warren, a volunteer for “No More Deaths,” was arrested in early 2018. The arrest came only hours after the group released videos of Border Patrol agents kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants.
Prosecutors claimed Warren conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they weren’t in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.
Warren claims he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered the migrants near the Mexico border.
Warren, 36, was one of nine volunteers who left food and water for border crossers in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in August 2017.
Eight others from the group were sentenced with misdemeanor charges.
