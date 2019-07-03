Evers and Henry birthdays remembered in wreath laying ceremonies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day of remembrance for two giants of the civil rights movement in Mississippi.
Wreath laying ceremonies for Dr. Aaron Henry, who was also a part-owner of WLBT and Medgar Wiley Evers, Mississippi Field Secretary of the NAACP, gunned down by an assassin’s bullet June 1963.
It’s an annual event lead by Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes.
Ms. Ineva May Pittman is a civil rights activist and close friend of the Evers Family.
Pittman said, “Oh, I just don’t have words to express my gratitude that people have not forgotten that a man who paid the supreme price, that we may be able to enjoy a lot of things that we’re enjoying today.”
Evers’ niece, Wanda Evers, said, “I think that everybody that knew Medgar, didn’t know Medgar, should honor him because he died for us to have a voice and this is why we’re out here today; to honor his legacy and we’re gonna keep honoring his legacy until we can’t honor it no more.”
Dr. Aaron Henry would have been 97 today and Medgar Evers would have been 94.
