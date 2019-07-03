Cyrus Ben defeats Chief Anderson in Tribal Chief runoff

Source: WTOK
By Morgan Howard | July 3, 2019 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 8:46 AM

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTOK, unofficial election results are complete for the race for chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

WTOK reports that former tribal council member and businessman Cyrus Ben defeated incumbent Phyliss J. Anderson. The unofficial results by community are shown below.

Unofficial election results for July 2:

Phyliss J. Anderson

Henning, Tenn. 4

Bogue Homa 39

Red Water 154

Standing Pine 104

Crystal Ridge 19

Conehatta 187

Tucker 112

Bogue Chitto132

Pearl River 358

Total 1109

Cyrus Ben

Henning, Tenn. 46

Bogue Homa 74

Red Water 111

Standing Pine 203

Crystal Ridge 53

Conehatta 187

Tucker 234

Bogue Chitto 317

Pearl River 777

Total 2068

