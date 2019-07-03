Callaway’s Yard & Garden closing Ridgeland store

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Callaway’s Yard & Garden, which has been doing business in the metro area for the past 65 years, is closing its Ridgeland store and consolidating operations at its newer store in Gluckstadt.
Owner Brint Callaway says since the Gluckstadt store opened three years ago on Calhoun Station Parkway, it has been growing faster than the Ridgeland store. It also sits on a larger piece of property -- 8.25 acres, compared to three acres in Ridgeland, at the corner of County Line and Pear Orchard roads.
Callaway says everything in the Ridgeland store has been marked-down by 50 percent, and the sale will continue through the end of the year. He says Christmas merchandise will still be offered at the Ridgeland store and will also be on sale.
Callaway’s first opened in Jackson in 1954 at the then-new Meadowbrook Mart shopping center on Meadowbrook Road at State Street. It quickly outgrew that location and moved to the nearby North Mart Plaza, where it operated for many years. The Ridgeland store opened in 1979.
Callaway says the Ridgeland building and property are now for sale. He says he hopes to complete the transition to the Gluckstadt store without losing any employees.
