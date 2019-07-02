15-year-old killed in wreck at Flora intersection

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15 year old girl was killed in a wreck this past Saturday in Flora.
One Saturday, June 29th, at 3:00 pm, Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland was called to the scene of the deadly wreck at the intersection of Hwy 22 and Hwy 49 in Flora.
A car with the 15-year-old and multiple others, and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.
Flora police are handling this investigation. We have made multiple efforts to contact the chief for comment.
