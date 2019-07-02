VIDEO: Man carjacked after armed suspects bump his car with SUV on State St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a carjacking that happened Sunday.
According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, a carjacked vehicle was reported as being taken in the area of Beasley Road and State Street by armed individuals driving a light colored SUV.
Police say they are not aware of any video related to the crash but the victim, Elamir Holbert, sent us surveillance from a business across the street.
Holbert, says he was driving home from work at 7:53 p.m. when a white jeep hit the back of his car, a 2015 black Hyundai Sonata Sport.
They both pulled over, and when he got out to survey damage to his bumper, several other black males jumped out of the car with a gun.
Several suspects jumped into his Sonata and drove away, with the suspect SUV following.
Holbert says there were at least four people in the jeep at the time of the carjacking.
A business across the street had surveillance cameras and the incident was captured on video.
