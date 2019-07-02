Jackson police searching for 60-year-old man last seen a week ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for 60-year-old Edward Stratley.
Stratley is described as a black male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a black and gray beard.
Stratley was last seen June 26th at his home on Willie Drive while wearing dark colored clothing.
He suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone knows the location of Edward Stratley, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.