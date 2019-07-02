Jackson police looking for missing 26-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for a missing man, Eddie Cooper.
Cooper is described by police as 26 year-old black male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 190 pounds.
Cooper has brown eyes and black and gray hair.
He was last seen in Jackson on or around June 3, 2019 and is known to frequent the Terry and McDowell Road area.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Eddie Cooper is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
