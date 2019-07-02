First Alert Forecast: typical early July afternoon

TUESDAY: A typical early July day brings us a mix of sun and clouds through your Tuesday. Highs will work their way into the lower to, a few, middle 90s through the afternoon hours. A stray storm or two could bubble up with the daytime heating, but most will likely be dry. A few downpours may develop overnight as lows drop into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will move across the region through Wednesday afternoon, offering a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Outside of that, expect highs to top out amid partly sunny skies near 90°. Storms that develop will likely have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Most fizzle before midnight as temperatures ease into the 70s for another night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will expand over the southeast through the remainder of the week, including for Independence Day Thursday. If you have plans to be outside Thursday for the holiday, expect it to be hot and humid. Highs will top out in the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures will run between 99-103°. The heat cranks up through the upcoming weekend with heat stress levels pushing the 110° mark Friday and Saturday afternoons. A slightly better chance for cooling storms return by late Sunday and into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.