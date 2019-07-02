First Alert Forecast: typical early July afternoon

EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will expand over the southeast through the remainder of the week, including for Independence Day Thursday. If you have plans to be outside Thursday for the holiday, expect it to be hot and humid. Highs will top out in the middle 90s, while feels like temperatures will run between 99-103°. The heat cranks up through the upcoming weekend with heat stress levels pushing the 110° mark Friday and Saturday afternoons. A slightly better chance for cooling storms return by late Sunday and into next week.