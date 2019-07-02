Candidates for Hinds County Sheriff face the community in forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight in Raymond candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff face the community and lay out their plans to protect one of the largest counties in the area. One of the most popular topics discussed include the recent fights that broke out at the Hinds County Detention Center.
Ten candidates, nine participating, expressed to the community why they deserve to be voted the next Hinds County Sheriff.
The panelists consist of people from the media, (including our very own C.J. LeMaster) businesses and the community.
The candidates expressed the biggest problems the county is facing.
Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason had to face difficult questions tonight regarding fights at the detention center over the weekend.
“Luckily none of my men got hurt, but yes, there was a fight and we are steadily trying to address this problem,” said Sheriff Mason.
The fights that broke out left at least six inmates injured and a Hinds County Deputy, Brandon Standifer, behind bars.
“You will have fights in jail. I don’t care how much you staff it," commented Mason. "They will fight or something. Over commentary, or gang affiliations, they will fight.”
Former JPD Police Chief Lee Vance says he wants to put a stop to the violence.
“If you have vice lords, and you have folks, why would you put them together in the same pod?” Vance argued. “This is what I’m talking about -- thinking outside the box, coming up with a plan of action to move forward instead of reacting to problems.”
Candidate Donald Rhodes, current Staff Officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, explained the first thing he would do to stop the violence at the detention center..
“First, we have to get with the board of supervisors and hire more people to work in the detention center. You can’t handle the whole detention center with only five or six people. We have to get more manpower in their to handle it,” he said.
Colendula Green says if she is voted Hinds County Sheriff, she has big plans to protect the people in her community.
“It is an issue for me when the jail is not secure," Green said. "It is not secure because there is not an accredited policy and procedure manual in place.”
Candidate Charlette Oswalt, an instructor at Hinds Community College, says she feels more then qualified to be voted sheriff.
“As a lifelong resident of Hinds County, I refuse to except the conditions we are in right now. The chaos that is happening among the top law enforcement agency is not the best we can do,” she said.
Candidate Richard Spooner says he plans to run his campaign based on three values: “Integrity, experience, and dedication.”
Voters will hit the polls on August 6th.
