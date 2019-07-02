Man shot by police in Woodville wanted for interstate shooting in Baton Rouge

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Woodville.
According to the Woodville Police Department, a man walked into the Sprint Mart in Woodville holding a gun.
An officer shot the man and he was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge. His condition is unknown.
The man is believed to be connected to a shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Police say the man shot a woman he was riding in the car with, then fled to Woodville.
Baton Rouge Police officers found the woman walking on the interstate suffering from a gunshot wound about an hour before the shooting in Woodville.
The officer was not injured.
