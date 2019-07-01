24-year-old Madison woman wanted after failing to appear for meth possession charge

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff Department is asking for assistance in finding 24-year-old Sandy Lynn Maples.
She is described as a white female who is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Maples is wanted after failing to appear for a meth possession.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.
If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.
