16-year-old charged with manslaughter in crash that killed beloved Auburn sports announcer, wife

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a 16-year-old involved in the crash that killed the ‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.
Johnston Edward Taylor, of Auburn, was taken into custody on July 1 and charged with two counts of manslaughter.
Auburn police say they received a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit on June 28 confirming that Taylor’s vehicle was traveling well over the 55 MPH speed limit at the time of the crash.
A toxicology report confirmed that marijuana was present in Taylor’s system at the time of the accident.
Taylor is being charged as an adult and was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.
