Vigil held for Hattiesburg teen who drowned near Ship Island

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday for a vigil held to honor a Hattiesburg teen who drowned near Ship Island on The Coast over the weekend.
Carson Hall, 17, was memorialized by family members, classmates, and faculty who gathered at the football field at Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Officials on The Coast said Hall jumped overboard off Ship Island Saturday and was found Sunday morning, around 11:13 a.m.
Harrison County officials ruled Hall’s death an accidental drowning.
Hall was a recent graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School.
