Vicksburg mayor announces proposed minimum wage increase for city employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Monday his plan to recommend a minimum wage pay increase for city employees.
“If we are able to do this, it will be the second time we’ve raised minimum wage for city employees in the past five years without raising taxes,” said Flaggs.
The current minimum wage for city employees is $8.25 and the proposed increase would raise minimum wage to $8.50.
“The ability to fund this pay increase is due to a combination of the city’s policy of budgeting 96% of the previous year’s budget and increased fiscal responsibility,” added Flaggs.
