Vicksburg man arrested at his business for sale, possession of cocaine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg men were arrested at a place of business Friday around 3:50 p.m. after police received numerous complaints of drug activity.
36-year-old Ricardo Montrel Neal and Johnny Thomas were arrested at Neal’s business, The Snack Shack, located at 2510 ½ Halls Ferry Road.
Neal was charged with two counts of sale of cocaine within 1500 feet from a church and after a search warrant was issued, officers recovered approximately once ounce of cocaine inside the business. He and Thomas are both also charged with possession of cocaine.
Neal appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday and his bond was set at $130,000. He was transported to the Warren County Jail pending the next grand jury.
Thomas’ bond was set at $30,000. He was also transported to the Warren County Jail pending the next grand jury.
