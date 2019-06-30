Report: Pelicans to Sign Redick and Melli

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Within minutes of NBA free agency opening, the New Orleans Pelicans were already making moves to better the roster, adding both experience and sharp shooting to a locker room that desperately needs it.
First reported by ESPN and later confirmed by FOX 8, the Pels will bring aboard veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolo Melli, both on two-year contracts.
Redick’s deal is for $26.5 million while Melli will cost the Pelicans $8 million.
Redick had previously taken a series of one-year deals to play with the 76ers at an exorbitantly high rate. With this two-year contract, the Pelicans get him at a slight discount from seasons past.
As for Melli, he’ll be coming over from the Euro League, where he’s been playing professionally since he was 16 years old. He’s a 6′9 big that shot 42 percent from three-point range in Europe.
Once NBA free agency opened, players and teams could agree to contracts. But, those contracts can’t be signed until July 6.
