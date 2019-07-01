Ole Miss Men’s Basketball announces home schedule

Ole Miss returns four of the top six leading scorers from last year’s team, including First Team All-SEC guard Breein Tyree. Entering his senior season, Tyree returns as the SEC’s leading scorer at 17.9 ppg. Devontae Shuler is back for his junior campaign after averaging 10.3 ppg a season ago to give the Rebels one of the best backcourts in the SEC. Blake Hinson (8.3 ppg with 31 starts) and KJ Buffen (6.0 ppg over 20.9 minutes per game off the bench) become sophomores after contributing as freshmen. A talented group of newcomers, ranked as the No. 20 recruiting class by Rivals.com, joins the veteran Rebels and will look to make an impact right away.