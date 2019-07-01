Ole Miss Men’s Basketball announces home schedule

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss men's basketball team released its home schedule for the 2019-20 season Monday morning (July 1). The Rebels will play 17 regular season games in The Pavilion at Ole Miss, beginning with the season opener Friday, Nov. 8 versus Arkansas State.
"We are excited to play 17 games in one of the best facilities in college basketball," said Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis. "With the passion of Rebel Nation, including our outstanding student section Club Red, The Pavilion provides the best fan experience in the SEC. The energetic gameday atmosphere makes a difference on the court."
After lifting the lid on the 2019-20 campaign versus the Red Wolves, the night before the Ole Miss football team hosts New Mexico State, the Rebels welcome Norfolk State to Oxford for a Tuesday night matchup (Nov. 12). The homestand continues with another Friday contest ahead of a home football game. Ole Miss hosts Western Michigan (Nov. 15) for the second time in as many seasons, one day before the football Rebels battle LSU in the final home game of the year. Last season, the Kermit Davis era began with a 90-64 victory over the Broncos.
On Nov. 19, the Rebels host an opponent to be determined as part of the NIT Tip-Off. Ole Miss heads to Brooklyn for the main rounds of the NIT Tip-Off during the week of Thanksgiving.
Starting the month of December, the Rebels host the Butler Bulldogs (Dec. 3) to complete a home-and-home series that began last November. Four days later (Dec. 9), former Ole Miss head coach Rod Barnes makes his return to Oxford by bringing the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners to town. Speaking of former teams, Davis and the Rebels welcome Middle Tennessee to The Pavilion (Dec. 14). Closing out the non-conference home slate as well as the 2019 calendar year, Ole Miss faces Tennessee Tech (Dec. 29).
While the dates of the non-conference home games are set, the nine SEC contests are still to be scheduled. However, the Rebels know which conference foes are coming to The Pavilion for the upcoming season. Ole Miss hosts four NCAA Tournament teams, including Final Four participant Auburn. Florida, LSU and MSU make the trek to Oxford for conference matchups. The Rebels also battle Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at home.
Ole Miss returns four of the top six leading scorers from last year’s team, including First Team All-SEC guard Breein Tyree. Entering his senior season, Tyree returns as the SEC’s leading scorer at 17.9 ppg. Devontae Shuler is back for his junior campaign after averaging 10.3 ppg a season ago to give the Rebels one of the best backcourts in the SEC. Blake Hinson (8.3 ppg with 31 starts) and KJ Buffen (6.0 ppg over 20.9 minutes per game off the bench) become sophomores after contributing as freshmen. A talented group of newcomers, ranked as the No. 20 recruiting class by Rivals.com, joins the veteran Rebels and will look to make an impact right away.
Tipoff times will be announced at a later date, but season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are now on sale. Don't miss out on your opportunity to secure your seats for the upcoming season.
Ole Miss Basketball 2019-20 Home Schedule
- Nov. 4 Mississippi College (Exhibition)
- Nov. 8 Arkansas State
- Nov. 12 Norfolk State
- Nov. 15 Western Michigan
- Nov. 19 TBD
- Dec. 3 Butler
- Dec. 7 CSU Bakersfield
- Dec. 14 Middle Tennessee
- Dec. 29 Tennessee Tech
- TBD Alabama
- TBD Arkansas
- TBD Auburn
- TBD Florida
- TBD LSU
- TBD Mississippi State
- TBD Missouri
- TBD South Carolina
- TBD Vanderbilt
