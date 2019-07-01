Mother, three others arrested after toddler dies from gunshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and three others have been arrested after the death of a toddler in Lafayette.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Northern Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.
Officers located a 2 year old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Three adults present at the time have been placed under arrest: the toddler’s mother, MaKayla Cormier, 22, Antorio Edmond, 18, and Nathan Bob, 22, all of Lafayette. All three face a charge of negligent homicide.
Police later sent an update that authorities arrested Markeithon D. Edmond, 24, at a home in New Iberia. He was booked in Iberia Parish and is awaiting transport to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Edmond is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.
This investigation is ongoing.
