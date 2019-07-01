Mother charged with sexual battery two months after son’s controversial death bonds out

Dacoda Ray arrested on sexual battery charges two months after son dies. Source: Madison County Detention Center
By Therese Apel | July 1, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:42 AM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland mother charged with sexual battery, embroiled in an investigation into her son’s death, posted bond over the weekend.

Dacoda Amber Ray, 32, was arrested June 22 and charged with sexual battery, though the details have been very hazy surrounding those charges. This came two months after the April 25 death of her 8-year-old son, Drake Ray.

Drake Ray (Source: Breeland Funeral Home)
Ray allegedly told her family that Drake had choked to death on a piece of popcorn. He was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not directly linked her arrest to Drake’s death, but authorities are awaiting an autopsy in order to determine cause and manner of death. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said he’s fairly certain that the results will not be natural causes.

This is an ongoing story. We will keep you updated as we receive new information.

