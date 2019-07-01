Hinds Co. Detention Center officer accused of giving inmates housing keys, helping them escape

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Detention Center officer has been arrested and charged with aiding escape.
According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, deputies were called to the Raymond Detention Center multiple times Friday and over the weekend.
Investigators on scene determined that Officer Brandon Standifer had provided inmates with keys to the housing unit on Saturday.
Inmates were able to unlock cell doors and get into restricted areas of the jail that could have led to the possibility of inmates escaping.
Investigators are working to determine if Standifer had given keys to inmates on more than one occasion.
Standifer is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
