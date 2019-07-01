Got a traffic citation in Clinton? Pay for it with school supplies

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drivers with traffic-related offenses through the Clinton Police Department will have the option to purchase school supplies in lieu of paying traffic tickets during the month of July.
Clinton Police and Municipal Court officials are partnering with the Clinton Public School District to collect new school supplies for students in preparation for the 2019-2020 school year.
Drivers with tickets for traffic-related offenses that are not outstanding to the court will be eligible for the school supply option. In addition to no outstanding fines and tickets, other offenses not included in the program include DUI’s, suspended driver’s license and uninsured motorist citations.
Motorists with traffic citations who meet the qualifications can visit Clinton Municipal Court Services at 305 Monroe Street to obtain a list of school supplies for a child in grades K-8.
Once the driver has returned the items on the school supply list to Clinton Municipal Court, the judge will dismiss the citation and the ticket will not be recorded on the driving record.
Drivers who choose to utilize this unique, limited opportunity will not only support the Clinton Public School District but also receive the benefit of not having the citation noted with their insurance provider.
Drivers who want to utilize the program may also call the Clinton Municipal Court at 601-924-4411.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.