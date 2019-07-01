FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid pattern continues!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another summery week is ahead of us! We're starting off our Monday in the low 70s with muggy and dry conditions... expect the potential for some patchy fog heading out the door for the early morning commute. Otherwise, we should remain dry until the afternoon/early evening hours, when isolated showers and storms will be possible. Highs will reach the low-mid 90s this afternoon, but will feel more like the mid-upper 90s thanks to all of the humidity.