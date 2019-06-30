7 injured in 2 days of jail fighting at Raymond Detention Center

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Five of the patients hospitalized in the fighting at the Hinds County Detention Center at Raymond were injured Friday.
There were two on Saturday.
The nature of their injuries isn’t clear beyond the fact that authorities said they used pipes and handmade shanks as weapons. Photos sent to WLBT from family members show inmates with blood on them, in one case staining both his white t-shirt and white shorts. There are other photos of wet floors and trashed cells as well.
Sheriff Victor Mason and Major Pete Luke have not returned or answered phone calls and texts from multiple WLBT employees, but other officials involved in the incidents said the uproar began as a fight between two rival gangs -- the Vice Lords and the Gangster Disciples.
The SWAT team made up of Hinds County and Jackson and Clinton police officers was on standby today, and extra Hinds County deputies were dispatched to the jail.
Department of Public Safety and Department of Corrections special operations teams were not called to the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.