Few Storms; Hot

Starting out dry this morning with temperatures near 70 along with patchy areas of fog. For today, a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. A few isolated storms develop, mainly this afternoon. Storms will not be widespread, but anything that does develop will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. A typical Summer pattern continues into next week; highs will run near 90 along with hit and miss storms each afternoon.
