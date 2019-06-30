Dollar General opens new store in Jackson, other retailers struggling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - They’re opening their doors faster than most businesses. Dollar General has become too strong for the retail apocalypse. It plans to open 975 stores across the country. One of them is in Jackson.
Jessica Frazier is the store manager of the location on Watkins Drive. She said, “We’ve waited a really really long time for this location to get here. We’ve worked hard for this location over a year for this location. We’re excited."
The store bringing groceries, goods and everyday needs at discounted prices. It’s also providing job opportunities to the area.
“When people are employed obviously, it’s very healthy for the community, very healthy for the family. Not only that it provides a very needed service in our community,” said Pastor Jerry Young, who shops at the store.
That needed service is convenience. Shoppers do not have to travel out of their community.
Young said, “I was at the office just the other day on my way home and needed paper towels. It was awesome to be able to stop at this store and get those paper towels as oppose to leave the community and travel 10 15 minutes to do that. It’s a tremendous."
Consumer experts say other discount stores are closing because of growing competition online and Amazon.
