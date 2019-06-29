Protest held at Ridgeland Barnes and Noble during Pride event

By China Lee | June 29, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:52 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pride event at a local bookstore was interrupted by protestors on Saturday.

Several protestors were near the Barnes and Noble store in Ridgeland. A storytime event was planned in honor of Pride month at the store.

Protesters held signs outside of the store and even interrupted during the event.

A man was seen leaving in handcuffs.

Barnes and Noble acknowledged that the protest happened but declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

