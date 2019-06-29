Protest held at Ridgeland Barnes and Noble during Pride event

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pride event at a local bookstore was interrupted by protestors on Saturday.
Several protestors were near the Barnes and Noble store in Ridgeland. A storytime event was planned in honor of Pride month at the store.
Protesters held signs outside of the store and even interrupted during the event.
A man was seen leaving in handcuffs.
Barnes and Noble acknowledged that the protest happened but declined to comment.
This is a developing story.
