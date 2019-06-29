Officer dragged, another bitten during chase for escapee in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison police made an arrest after a wild chase through the city.
It began during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Shell Fuel Station at Highway 463 and Grandview Boulevard.
As the officer conducted the traffic stop the driver of a red Toyota Corolla was asked to step out of the vehicle because the officer could smell marijuana inside of the car. At this time another officer arrived to assist.
The officers began to pat the driver down for weapons at which time he resisted, pushing away from the officers and running back the car.
He got into the driver’s side and took off with the door open. One of the officers reached inside to put the car in park and the suspect took off, dragging the officer several yards.
The second officer on scene fired a shot into the left rear door of the vehicle. No one was hit by the bullet.
The officer being dragged was able to break free at which time the vehicle continued to speed off south on Grandview Boulevard.
He lead a chase throughout the Madison Grandview area, eventually making his was to Highway 463 and Main Street and then to Highway 51.
As the vehicle neared Highway 51 and Hard Times Road deputies deployed stop sticks. The car’s tires deflated and the vehicle came to rest in a nearby ditch.
That’s when the driver exited the car and made a run for it into a wooded area. Responding officers were quickly able to catch up to him.
As they tried to put the man under arrest he bit one of the officers.
After the arrest the suspect told police he had ingested marijuana, heroin and crystal methamphetamine during the pursuit. He was taken to a local hospital. Marijuana and crystal methamphetamine were found on the scene of the original traffic stop by officers.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Brian Baker of Brandon. Further investigation revealed that Baker was also wanted for escape by the Mississippi Department of Corrections from the Greenwood Delta Correctional Institute on 6/26/2019.
Upon his release from the hospital Baker will be charged with traffic violations, aggravated assault of a police officer, felony fleeing, and possession of controlled substances. Additionally, a hold has been placed on Baker by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The officer who was dragged by the vehicle did not suffer injury other than minor scrapes. The officer who was bit was treated at a local hospital and released.
