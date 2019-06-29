Local fireworks sales not impacted by trade war with China

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States trade war with China is impacting 4th of July celebrations in some parts of the country this year.
Fireworks, mostly made in China are not slowing down fireworks sales in the metro this year.
At American Fireworks on Old Fannin Road, there’s a steady stream of customers, looking for explosives.
Manager Tanner Hale said, “As of now I personally haven’t seen a whole lot of impact, I’m more on the business side of it but we haven’t seen impact our prices are still as low as we can get so I personally haven’t seen a lot of impact through the future that might change were hoping it won’t were gonna try to keep things as possibly low for everybody.”
Tanner Hale says his prices are about where they were last year, and he was able to get his hands on a wide variety of fireworks.
The story the same down in Byram at Crazy J's.
Manager Donnie Price
"No our prices stay the same even with the tariffs. We got the best deals in town."
Customers we talked to say they are seeing any changes.
Most say they enjoy the tradition of setting off fireworks, and wouldn't let a trade war get in the way of them having fun.
