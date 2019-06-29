La-Z-Boy donates dog beds to Brookhaven shelter that rescued puppy found in armchair

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - An abandoned puppy that warmed hearts across the internet has caught the eye of a furniture retailer.
The dog was rescued by the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League after it was dumped on the side of the road in an armchair.
After the heartbreaking images went viral, La-Z-Boy decided to give back.
On a Facebook post the company says that in honor of the little puppy and BARL’S work they are donating 50 pet beds to the shelter.
The company says the beds are so little Gatson and other pets at the shelter can live in comfort until they find their furever homes.
The little puppy has been named La-Z-Boy Gatson after the armchair and the street he was found on.
BARL says that when Gatson was found he was very underweight and had some hair loss and a few scrapes. He’s also being treated for intestinal parasites.
He’s now in a foster home and they expect him to make a full recovery.
Several people have put in applications to adopt La-Z-Boy Gatson. If you’d like to apply you can email info@barl.net for an adoption application or call 601-757-4367.
