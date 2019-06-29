Kids read, engage and discover at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kids are spending the summer months learning about the importance of Mississippi's civil rights movement.
Each month during summer vacation children will experience READ which stands for Read, Engage and Discover at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Through this program kids hear stories about the civil rights movement and leaders who worked for change and equality.
Friday our own Maggie Wade shared the story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland from the book, She Stood for Freedom. The children learned about the Woolworth sit-ins in downtown Jackson and the Freedom Riders.
Pamela Junior, the Director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum said, “it’s important to read, it’s important to know about this amazing history of civil rights. So this is the best way that we can get children to be engaged in the story. We’re enjoying it and we think that they are too.”
More than 60 children participated in Friday’s program. Next month they will hear stories about the lives of Medgar Evers and Emmett Till.
