Jackson State defensive end Kahlil Johnson prepping for big season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson State earned their stripes with two more wins in 2018. But this season they are hoping to get even more wins.
The Tiger defense has a player with big potential written on his frame.
He’s set to make a big splash in the SWAC this season.
Jackson State defensive end, Kahlil Johnson can be seen most days in the classroom, and putting in the extra reps in the weight room.
The senior defensive lineman for the Tigers is poised to have a big season on the stat sheet and on the field.
“I’m not [about] to let the next person to outwork me. That’s the one thing that I put first. I got to get my work done. I got to get any type of thing to make me better, get that edge on somebody. I’ll probably do extra sets extra reps. I don’t do the minimum. I do the maximum that my body can do," said Johnson.
He’s also said to have NFL potential from his peers and head coach John Hendrick.
"He fits the mold of his height, his length, his range, his quickness. He has those intangibles. He has those things that I think can lend to helping him to have an opportunity to play at that level. So he’s a guy that has what it takes, he just has some fine tuning to do,” said Hendrick.
Coach Hendrick recruited Kahlil out of Provine High School four years ago. He and Kahlil are both setting their eyes on big goals this season, not just for themselves, but for the Jackson state football team.
“Win a SWAC championship. Then after that the SWAC Celebration Bowl. Yes sir, that’s probably my goal," said Johnson.
When asked if Jackson State could accomplish that goal this season he had this to say...
“Yes sir, most definitely. We just got to humble ourselves. We have the talent and everything so there’s no excuse that we shouldn’t get it done this year," said Johnson.
