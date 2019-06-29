Hot; Hit and Miss Storms

Starting out dry this morning with temperatures near 70 along with areas of fog. For today, a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. Once again, scattered storms develop, mainly this afternoon and evening. Storms will not be as widespread compared to recent days, but anything that does develop will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. A typical Summer pattern continues into next week; highs will run near 90 along with hit and miss storms each afternoon.