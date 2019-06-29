Domestic dispute leads to officer involved shooting in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police respond to a domestic disturbance Friday night at the Highlands Trailer Park on Greenfield Road.
Witnesses told officers they heard several shots before they arrived on the scene.
Officers find a man and woman involved in the dispute and that is when more shots were fired.
Greg Flynn, the spokesman for the Pearl Police Department said, "the officer got into a confrontation with the male who was armed. Shots were fired by both the male and the officer. The suspect was hit and he's been transported to the hospital with very serious injuries."
No word on the man’s identity. Flynn says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case. The officer was not injured.
