21-year-old pregnant woman missing from Holmes Co.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Officials are searching for a 21-year-old pregnant woman.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, Makayla Winston is described as five-feet-three-inches tall with brown eyes, weighing 170 pounds.
She was last seen Thursday, June 27, wearing a black t-shirt dress leaving her home on Taylor Street in Goodman.
Winston is also nine-months pregnant.
The four-door 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Winston was in was located at the intersection of Highway 14 at Interstate 55 in Holmes County on Friday. The keys were still in the ignition switch.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Makayla Winston, you should call Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.
