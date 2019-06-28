Terence Davis signs with Denver Nuggets

Davis had his best season to finish his Ole Miss career. Averaging 15.2 ppg to rank 10th in the conference, he earned Second Team All-SEC accolades. Davis led Ole Miss in assists (3.5 per game) and rebounds (5.8 per game), while ranking ninth in the SEC with 1.6 steals per game. His 54 steals were the 11th-most in a single season in Ole Miss history. Appearing in all 33 games, making 32 starts, the senior Rebel reached double figures in scoring 26 times. He recorded nine 20-point games, including a season-high 30 at Butler (Nov. 16). Davis' final shooting numbers included 44.4 percent (179 of 403) from the field, 37.1 percent (65 of 175) from beyond the arc and 77.2 percent (78 of 101) from the free throw line. He also produced four of the team's five double-doubles throughout the season, including a night of 25 points and 12 rebounds versus No. 6 Kentucky (March 5) during his last game in The Pavilion.