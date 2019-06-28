Ridgeland mother arrested on sexual battery charges two months after son dies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - There are very few details in the death of eight-year-old Drake Ray, but the ones there are are strange.
Drake Andrew Ray’s obituary states that he “went to be with Jesus” on April 25 at age 8. His funeral was two days later. And on June 22, his mother, Dacoda Amber Ray, was arrested.
But the charge was sexual battery.
“Well there was a report about a month or so ago about a juvenile that had passed and we investigated it and found that we thought there had been some foul play. It’s still ongoing, but we made an arrest,” said Ridgeland Assistant Chief Eric Redd.
It hasn’t been released how Drake died. Coroner Alex Breeland said he is waiting for completed autopsy results, so he wasn’t comfortable giving out any information.
Obviously with the sensitive nature of this case, there’s not a lot that police can release at this moment. And that means details of the arrests and the incidents surrounding it are sketchy.
“Like I said, it’s ongoing, I think she has an attorney so I can’t really release anything she said if she said anything,” Redd said.
Ray and Drake were living with Ray’s grandparents and Drake’s brother at the time of the 8-year-old’s death.
It’s apparently far from over. Police say there could be additional charges pending, though there are not believed to be other suspects.
We went by the home where Ray last lived. A family member there said the family wants to make no comment on the situation.
Assistant Chief Redd told us there should be more information available soon, and that police will release it as it becomes available.
