More Storms; Some Strong

By Michael Haynes | June 28, 2019 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 9:54 AM

Showers and storms are increasing north of I-20 this morning and will spread farther south throughout the day. Like yesterday, storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Otherwise, more clouds than sun; due to the clouds, temperatures will run slightly cooler as highs hold in the middle to upper 80s. A typical Summer pattern over the weekend; highs will run near 90 along with hit and miss storms each afternoon.

First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Possible

JACKSON, Miss.

