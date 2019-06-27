Mississippi lottery tickets will go on sale by Dec. 1

“The purpose of this procurement and request for proposal is to invite responsible proposals from qualified and reputable vendors in the lottery industry for the provision, implementation and operation of instant ticket lottery game services and systems and certain marketing services and other purposes described herein,” read documents on the lottery corporation’s website. “It is the corporation’s desire to select a single vendor that is able to provide a comprehensive system and solution to its instant ticket operations, to include the manufacture of instant tickets, warehousing and distribution and marketing support services covered by this request for proposal.”