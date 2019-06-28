Milling and paving of the Clinton Parkway to begin on July 8

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to extensive curb and gutter work and the Independence Day holiday, milling and paving of the two northbound lanes of the Clinton Parkway will begin on Monday, July 8 instead of July 1. Once the northbound lanes are completed, crews will immediately move to the southbound lanes for milling and paving. Paving and milling is estimated to last for 3-4 weeks, weather dependent.
Throughout the week of July 1, the contractor will continue curb and sidewalk repairs. These repairs are necessary to eliminate heaving of the curbs to provide more even drainage of water and match the roadbed to the curbing for a smooth transition. Sidewalks will be repaired to make a smoother walking surface. Many of the curb and sidewalk repairs are adjacent to one another and were caused by the expansive soils that are prevalent in the area.
Public Works officials remind motorists that as the surface is milled it may/will likely cause disruption in the traffic signal loops that “talk” to the signals. During the 3 – 4 weeks that the Parkway is being milled and asphalt placed the signals will be placed a “timed phasing” which may cause some disruption to travelling along the Parkway.
Public Works will monitor the signals and adjust the timing as needed to try and assist traffic moving along the Parkway as much as possible.
It is recommended that those who normally travel the Parkway use alternate routes over the next 3 – 4 weeks would assist in the speed of Parkway repairs and likely limit frustrations for drivers at intersections.
Additional items that are included in the Clinton Parkway repairs will be conversion of crosswalks from pavers to poured and stamped concrete that will minimize the ruts caused by heavy vehicles compacting the crosswalks.
Clinton Parkway repairs are slated for completion by early September. Residents may stay up to date on paving and infrastructure projects at www.clintonms.org/roadclosures.
